REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) & BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Head to Head Analysis

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of REX American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 3.18% 5.46% 4.87% BioLargo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $855.00 million 0.80 $27.70 million $1.58 24.99 BioLargo N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -8.71

This table compares REX American Resources and BioLargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REX American Resources and BioLargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.95%. Given REX American Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than BioLargo.

Volatility & Risk

REX American Resources has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REX American Resources beats BioLargo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

