Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $438.47

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 438.47 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 355.12 ($4.48). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 369 ($4.65), with a volume of 22,354 shares traded.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.43, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.97.

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 6,571.43%.

Insider Activity

About Robert Walters

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,202.70). Company insiders own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

