Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Rupert Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rupert Resources
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.