Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

