RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 4.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.02 ($41.33) and last traded at €38.06 ($41.37). 4,752,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.94 ($43.41).
The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.23 and its 200-day moving average is €39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
