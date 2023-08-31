Sandbar Asset Management LLP Acquires 422 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $410.94. 1,504,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.88. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.