Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

