Sandbar Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

CMI stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.04. 1,071,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,567. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.