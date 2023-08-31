Sandbar Asset Management LLP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 122.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up 5.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.62. 853,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $103.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.