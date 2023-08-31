Sandbar Asset Management LLP Invests $407,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

