Sandbar Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.66. 5,519,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,905. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

