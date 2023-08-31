Sandbar Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 3,386 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,158,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

