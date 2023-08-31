Sandbar Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises 2.3% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.25.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,295.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $426.20. 341,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $443.85. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.