Sandbar Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 3.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

NYSE PH traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $416.90. The stock had a trading volume of 624,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,222. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

