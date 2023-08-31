Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 5,912 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.5% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,995,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.