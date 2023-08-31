Sandbar Asset Management LLP Sells 918 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,392. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $116.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

