Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,491. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.