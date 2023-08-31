Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $406.82

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.82 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.94). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.07), with a volume of 190,516 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £416.00 million, a PE ratio of -615.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 406.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

