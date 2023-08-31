Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $888,884.51

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $888,884.51 and approximately $1,207.40 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 90.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,995.19 or 1.00070338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004262 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $181.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.