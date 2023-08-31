Sei Investments Co. Acquires 137,986 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.13% of Veeva Systems worth $331,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after acquiring an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $16.11 on Thursday, hitting $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,896. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $211.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

