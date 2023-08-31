Sei Investments Co. Buys 555,121 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,618,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.59% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,448,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 4,747,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,679. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

