Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,205 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,219,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,804,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.