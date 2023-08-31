Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.
Shoe Carnival Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.13. 317,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 130,124 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
