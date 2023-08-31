Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 55,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 362,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $7,677,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 137,393 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 130,124 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

