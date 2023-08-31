Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 71,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,944. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoe Carnival

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.