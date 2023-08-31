Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 102,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,144. The stock has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Stories

