Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expands By 5.9%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 551,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.36. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $71.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 112.30% and a return on equity of 51.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $221,383. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

