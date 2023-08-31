Short Interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Drops By 9.1%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 933,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.