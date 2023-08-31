Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Declines By 10.5%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $65,614. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,794. The company has a market cap of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

