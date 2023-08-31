Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 15.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cable One by 18.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $10.26 on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.88 and a 200-day moving average of $678.14. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 49.24 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

