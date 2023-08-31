Short Interest in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Drops By 15.3%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 344,400 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CABO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 274,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cable One by 18.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $10.26 on Thursday, hitting $650.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.88 and a 200-day moving average of $678.14. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 49.24 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.