Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Declines By 7.3%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,205,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,379,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,696.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDNAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNAF
Canadian Tire Stock Up 2.3 %
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.