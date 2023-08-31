Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Declines By 7.3%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,205,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,379,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,696.7 days.

CDNAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CDNAF traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $143.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

