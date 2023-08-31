Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Decreases By 14.1%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 280,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,907. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,193,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 480,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

