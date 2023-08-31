Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 5.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CHEOF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.30. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $118.43 and a twelve month high of $176.30.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

