Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 5.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,321.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:CHEOF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.30. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $118.43 and a twelve month high of $176.30.
Cochlear Company Profile
