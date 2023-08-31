Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Decreases By 15.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $129.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

