Short Interest in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Decreases By 14.4%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of BASE stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 451,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,854. The firm has a market cap of $793.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Couchbase by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Couchbase by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Couchbase by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

