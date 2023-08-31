Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rises By 5.4%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 148,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,530,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 922.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,759 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,716,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,153,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

