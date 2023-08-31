Short Interest in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Increases By 5.3%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 2,078.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,426. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 15,934.70%. Analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

