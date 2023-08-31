Short Interest in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Rises By 7.0%

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 741,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 467,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

