Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Grows By 9.6%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,628,400 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 25,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLCMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

About Sinch AB (publ)

OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$1.88 on Thursday. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

