Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Grows By 6.3%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,943,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 5,591,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

