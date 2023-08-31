Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Grows By 6.3%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,943,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 5,591,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.