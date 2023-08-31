SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.18 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $221.19 million and $51.87 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,061.71 or 1.00038792 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,484,305.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.1944157 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $28,403,760.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

