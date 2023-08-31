SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 26975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

SolGold Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

