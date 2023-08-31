SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $9.78 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. SOLVE has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $591,940.40 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

