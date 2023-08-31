South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 8.1%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.