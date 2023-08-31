SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.87. 56,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 70,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 803.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

