SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 284,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,795. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

