Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $97.44. 5,623,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,789. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.