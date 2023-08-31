StockNews.com Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Sell

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 1,099,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,099. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

