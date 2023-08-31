StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASRT. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,881. The company has a market cap of $185.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Assertio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 58.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 188,076 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

