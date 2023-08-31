Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 4.3%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211.44 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.77). 5,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.90).

Tandem Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.70.

Tandem Group Company Profile

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

