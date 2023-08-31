Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.00 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $137.00 million and approximately $11,400.23 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00016191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.39339077 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,652.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

